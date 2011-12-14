NAIROBI, Dec 14 The top price for Kenyan
benchmark grade AA coffee COF-AA-KE rose to $510 per 50-kg bag
from $480 per bag at the last sale a weeks ago, the Nairobi
Coffee Exchange said on Wednesday.
Kenya is a relatively small producer but its specialty
coffee beans are renowned for their high quality and are much
sought after for blending with those from other countries.
Grade AA fetched $510-$291 per bag compared with $480-$391
at the last sale, while its average price fell to $422.62 per
bag from $446.14.
Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $452-$250 per bag, from
$445-$260 previously.
The state-run Coffee Board of Kenya said last month it saw
coffee output rising 6 percent in the 2011/12 (Oct-Sept) crop
year to 54,000 tonnes.
The NCE said 13,821 bags were offered, with 7,121 sold for a
total $2.9 million. At the previous sale 16,610 bags were
offered with 9,732 sold for a total $4.1 million.
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Barry Malone)