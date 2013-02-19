NAIROBI, Feb 19 The top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee shot up to $420 per 50-kg bag from $376 per bag last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on Tuesday. The east African nation is a relatively small producer compared with Brazil and other growers, but roasters prize its speciality beans for blending with those from other countries. A total of 21,233 bags of coffee were offered for sale and 8,573 bags were bought, NCE said in a market report. Last week, some 21,672 bags were offered and 4,461 received buyers. Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold for $123-$420 per bag, compared with $150-$376 in the last sale, NCE said. Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $132-$251 per bag, from $134-$208 in the last sale. Overall, the beans sold fetched a total of $2.07 million with an average price of $198.20 of per bag. During the last auction coffee worth $1.05 million was sold at an average price of $191.91 per bag. Kenya has said it expects its coffee export earnings to dip marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor international prices and lower volumes. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 420-123 315.40 376-150 AB 251-132 190.71 208-134 C 189-103 161.36 165-132 PB 253-157 182.03 230-131 T 134-127 131.84 142-113 TT 190-104 158.02 165-112 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Anthony Barker)