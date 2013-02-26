NAIROBI, Feb 26 The top price of Kenya's benchmark grade AA coffee dropped to $399 per 50 kg bag from $420 last week, the Nairobi Coffee Exchange said on Tuesday. The east African nation is a relatively small producer compared with Brazil and other growers, but roasters prize its speciality beans for blending with those from other countries. A total of 24,764 bags of coffee were offered for sale and only 9,044 bags were bought, NCE said in a market report. Last week, some 21,223 bags were offered and 8,573 received buyers. Grade AA COF-AA-KE sold for $271-$399 per bag, compared with $123-$420 in the last sale, NCE said. Grade AB COF-AB-KE sold at $132-$227 per bag, from $132-$251 in the last sale. Overall, the beans sold fetched a total of $2.06 million with an average price of $187.83 per bag. During the last auction coffee worth $2.07 million was sold at an average price of $198.20 per bag. The NCE will close for a week from March 4 to March 8 for presidential and legislative elections. It will resumes auctions on March 12, it said. The country's coffee board has said it expects coffee export earnings to dip marginally in the 2012/13 (Oct-Sept) season due to poor international prices and lower volumes. GRADE THIS SALE ($) AVERAGE PRICE ($) PREVIOUS SALE ($) AA 399-271 316.20 420-123 AB 227-132 195.46 251-132 C 191-133 162.24 189-103 PB 222-155 200.74 253-157 T 142-99 133.89 134-127 TT 172-140 138.49 190-104 (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Cowell)