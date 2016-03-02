* Maintains year dividend at two shillings per share
* Half of it in shares, known as scrip dividend
* Says to boost capital by borrowing this year
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 2 Kenya's KCB, the
country's biggest bank by assets, announced a scrip dividend on
Wednesday and said it would issue debt to raise capital this
year after volatility in lending rates crimped profit growth in
2015.
The bank, which has operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania,
Rwanda and South Sudan, said its pretax profit rose by 12
percent to 26.5 billion shillings ($261 million) in 2015, slower
than the 18 percent increase in the previous year.
It maintained its annual dividend at 2 shillings per share
but split it into half as a cash payment and half in the form of
shares, known as a scrip dividend.
Chief Finance Officer Lawrence Kimathi said KCB would raise
more capital later this year.
"We will be going into the market this year to raise tier
two capital," he told a news conference. Second tier capital for
banks can include subordinated debt.
The bank's assets increased by 14 percent to 558 billion
shillings last year, driven by a 22 percent jump in lending, but
analysts noted the balance sheet shrunk in the fourth quarter.
"That suggests the market got too expensive for them to mop
up deposits at higher rates, and lend at a rate that would earn
them a return, or they are managing their growth because of
their capital position," said Francis Mwangi, head of research
at Standard Investment Bank.
"That is why they have issued a bonus share," Mwangi said,
referring to the scrip.
Kenya's central bank raised lending rates in the middle of
the year to combat volatility in the foreign exchange rate,
sending commercial lending rates to as high as 25 percent.
South Sudan abandoned its fixed exchange rate in December
and moved the currency to a free-floating rate, which led to a
massive devaluation, further putting pressure on KCB's balance
sheet. The bank derives about 10 percent of its revenues from
South Sudan.
Net interest income rose 9 percent to 39.24 billion
shillings, KCB said, adding the ratio of non-performing loans
rose to 6.6 percent from 6.3 percent.
Chief Executive Joshua Oigara said the value of transactions
on KCB's mobile banking platforms and agents - small businesses
like shops that are contracted to offer services like taking
deposits on behalf of banks - had grown by more than 90 percent
during the year.
KCB was talking to governments in the region where it has
operations, like in South Sudan, about launching similar
services there.
Shares of KCB rose more than 3 percent after the results
were announced.
($1 = 101.4500 Kenyan shillings)
