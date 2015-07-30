* H1 pretax profit up 13 pct
* Bank plans Ethiopia, Mozambique entry in next 18 months
* Aims to double customers on mobile money service
(Adds CEO quotes, expansions, analysts)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)
said it expects a better performance in the second half
2015 after reporting higher first-half profits, and plans to
expand into Ethiopia and Mozambique over the next 18 months.
"We are looking at ... acquiring a bank in Mozambique," CEO
Joshua Oigara told Reuters after an investor briefing. KCB was
also in talks with commercial lenders in Tanzania over a
possible acquisition and would open a representative office in
Ethiopia, he said.
Kenya's biggest bank by assets posted a 13 percent rise in
first-half pretax profit, from a year earlier, to 13.20 billion
shillings ($130 million), driven by growth in fees, commissions
and interest income.
Gross fees and commissions jumped 21 percent to 6.84 billion
shillings, while net interest income rose 13 percent to 19.45
billion shillings, the bank said. Earnings per share increased
to 6.11 shillings from 5.48 shillings.
KCB forecast growth in the second half of the year from
loans offered through a mobile phone service in partnership with
telecoms company Safaricom, saying it aimed to double
its customers to 5 million customers by year-end.
"I see the second half looking stronger than the first half.
I think in terms of loans, expansion and assets, we are already
ahead of our full-year target," Oigara said.
He said KCB would withstand the effects of higher interest
rates after the central bank raised the Kenya Banks Reference
Rate (KBRR) - which banks use to price their commercial loans -
to 9.87 percent as of July 7 from 8.54 percent previously.
He said 55 percent of KCB's customer loans had variable
rates that were affected by the higher KBRR, while the rest were
fixed rate and foreign-currency denominated loans.
"The loan pipeline is significant. We have got loan
applications ... in excess of $1 billion," he told Reuters.
KCB's shares were down 1.9 percent at 50.50 shillings by
1139 GMT, with analysts citing profit taking and slower
first-half earnings growth versus a year ago.
"If you look at the profit growth, it wasn't as aggressive
as what people expected ... compared to last year," Agnes
Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank said.
($1 = 101.5500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)