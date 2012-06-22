NAIROBI, June 22 State-run Consolidated Bank of
Kenya will issue a 4 billion shilling ($47.8 million)
medium-term corporate bond, market regulator Capital Markets
Authority (CMA) said on Friday.
Although the east African nation's debt market has boomed in
recent years as investors searched for higher yields, corporate
issuance has lagged behind government bonds, with only seven
outstanding corporate bonds issued on the Nairobi Securities
Exchange.
CMA said it had approved the issuance plan by Consolidated.
"The approval will enable the lender to recapitalise and
support growth of customer deposits and its loan book," the
regulator said in a statement.
CMA did not give any more details on the bond.
Funding costs for banks have shot up since late last year
after policymakers adopted a hawkish stance to fight inflation
and prop up the currency.
Consolidated is among a host of government-owned enterprises
that are up for sale, part of a privatisation programme, ahead
of eventual listing of its shares on the bourse.
The privatisation process has been held up since the expiry
of the term of the board of the country's privatisation
commission earlier this year. A new board is being
re-constituted, a senior government official told Reuters.
($1 = 83.6500 Kenyan shillings)
