NAIROBI Nov 12 The Co-Operative Bank of Kenya
posted a 2.5 percent increase in nine-month profit as
rising costs ate into higher fee income, and said on Wednesday
it had begun a strategic review which it hopes will boost
margins.
Pretax profit for the nine months climbed to 9.13 billion
shillings ($101.44 million).
The bank's net interest income grew 8.8 percent to 20.86
billion shillings. Non-interest income -- income derived
primarily from fees, including charges for the use of cash
machines -- grew by almost a quarter to 8.45 billion shillings.
Operating expenses, however, increased by 13.9 percent.
Co-op Kenya, which mainly serves co-operative societies and
individuals, said it had hired global advisory firm McKinsey to
carry out a review of the business.
The review, to be concluded by December this year, is
focused on enhancing the bank's ability to generate higher
revenues and to increase efficiency, Co-op Kenya said.
It added its subsidiary in neighbouring South Sudan -- a two
branch operation that will add another outlet soon -- will break
even early next year after a peace settlement there.
Co-op Kenya started operating in South Sudan last year.
(1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Clara
Ferreira Marques)