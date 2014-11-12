(Adds consultant, South Sudan)

NAIROBI Nov 12 The Co-Operative Bank of Kenya posted a 2.5 percent increase in nine-month profit as rising costs ate into higher fee income, and said on Wednesday it had begun a strategic review which it hopes will boost margins.

Pretax profit for the nine months climbed to 9.13 billion shillings ($101.44 million).

The bank's net interest income grew 8.8 percent to 20.86 billion shillings. Non-interest income -- income derived primarily from fees, including charges for the use of cash machines -- grew by almost a quarter to 8.45 billion shillings.

Operating expenses, however, increased by 13.9 percent.

Co-op Kenya, which mainly serves co-operative societies and individuals, said it had hired global advisory firm McKinsey to carry out a review of the business.

The review, to be concluded by December this year, is focused on enhancing the bank's ability to generate higher revenues and to increase efficiency, Co-op Kenya said.

It added its subsidiary in neighbouring South Sudan -- a two branch operation that will add another outlet soon -- will break even early next year after a peace settlement there.

Co-op Kenya started operating in South Sudan last year. (1 US dollar = 90.0000 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Clara Ferreira Marques)