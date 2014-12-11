NAIROBI Dec 11 Co-op Bank of Kenya
will cut 160 jobs, mainly at management level, after a review of
the business by an external consultant, it said on Thursday.
The lender, which also operates in South Sudan, engaged
Mckinsey & Company earlier in the year to help it restructure
the organisation and position for faster growth.
Co-op said the job losses, which will take effect from Dec.
22, were the result of some roles being combined and others
being eliminated.
The bank, one of the largest lenders in the region with an
asset base of more than 270 billion shillings ($2.98 billion),
posted a 2.5 percent rise in pretax profit for the first nine
months of this year to 9.13 billion shillings.
($1 = 90.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Pravin Char)