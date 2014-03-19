NAIROBI, March 19 Co-operative Bank of Kenya reported on Wednesday a 9 percent rise in pretax profit for 2013 to 10.87 billion Kenyan shillings ($126 million), saying it had widened its income base with more customer accounts and new branches.

The lender, which serves co-operatives in the east African nation and individuals, said its net interest income increased by 19 percent to 18.6 billion shillings. The bank began operations in South Sudan in September last year.

($1 = 86.6000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)