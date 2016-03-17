BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
NAIROBI, March 17 Co-operative Bank of Kenya 's pretax profit rose to 15.38 billion shillings ($151.75 million) in 2015, compared with 10.92 billion a year earlier, the lender said on Thursday. ($1 = 101.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Drazen Jorgic)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.