By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, March 18 Co-operative Bank of Kenya forecast annual profits could jump by more than 30 percent this year after the cost of job cuts left pre-tax profits flat in 2014.

The job cuts and removal of red tape would save the bank at least 500 million shillings ($5 million) per year, Chief Executive Gideon Muriuki told an investor briefing on Wednesday

The bank, which serves individuals and co-operatives in the east African nation, slashed 160 jobs, mainly senior management positions, at its branches last year.

"The transformation the bank is going through is very exciting and will undoubtedly propel it to new frontiers. We for instance project at least a 30 percent growth in our profitability this year," Muriuki said.

The bank said its 2014 pretax profit rose just 0.5 percent to 10.92 billion shillings, slowed by a one-off 1.34 billion shilling payment for staff redundancies.

Muriuki said the bank, like its rivals in Kenya, would focus on growing its business using mobile phone transactions, a platform on which it already has over 1.4 million customers.

Co-op bank plans to expand to other countries in the region like Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Ethiopia, via joint ventures with co-operatives, Muriuki said. It already has two branches in South Sudan, where it plans to add another three this year.

"We are having discussions with them and possibly in this year or 2016 ... we will open in those countries," he told reporters after the investor briefing in Nairobi.

The bank said its net loan book grew by 31 percent to 179.5 billion shillings, and forecast this would grow by 25-30 percent this financial year. Net interest income rose to 21.28 billion shillings from 18.63 billion shillings.

Earnings per share fell to 1.64 shillings from 2.17 shillings in the previous year, the bank said, adding it would pay a dividend of 0.50 shillings per share, unchanged from 2013.

At 1030 GMT, Co-op's shares were unchanged at 20.50 shillings. ($1 = 91.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by James Macharia)