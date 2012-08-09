BRIEF-Bank Ochrony Srodowiska appoints Boguslaw Białowas new CEO as of June 16
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT TILL JUNE 15 THE COMPANY'S MEMBER OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD EMIL SLAZAK WILL HOST THE POSITION OF CEO
NAIROBI Aug 9 Kenya's Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first six month of this year rose 21 percent to 5.01 billion shillings ($59.6 million) after total interest income nearly doubled.
The bank, said in an unaudited statement that total interest income rose 78 percent to 13 billion shillings from 7.3 billion shillings in first half 2011, while its earnings per share rose slightly to 0.96 shillings from 0.95 shillings. ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)
SEOUL, June 7 South Korea's Celltrion Healthcare Co Ltd, the marketing affiliate of Celltrion Inc, on Wednesday said it plans to raise at least 799.6 billion won ($712.74 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) planned next month.