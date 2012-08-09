NAIROBI Aug 9 Kenya's Co-operative Bank said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first six month of this year rose 21 percent to 5.01 billion shillings ($59.6 million) after total interest income nearly doubled.

The bank, said in an unaudited statement that total interest income rose 78 percent to 13 billion shillings from 7.3 billion shillings in first half 2011, while its earnings per share rose slightly to 0.96 shillings from 0.95 shillings. ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)