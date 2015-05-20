BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
NAIROBI May 20 Kenyan mid-sized lender Chase Bank said on Wednesday it would issue a medium-term, multi-currency bond worth up to 10 billion shillings ($103 million) to support its on-going expansion plans and strengthen the capital base.
Chase said in a statement it had already secured the necessary regulatory approval to issue the notes and to list them on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Medium-Term Notes typically have maturities of between two to seven years.
The first tranche of the issue will come this year, aiming to raise 3 billion shillings with the possibility of taking on an extra 2 billion shillings in case of higher demand, Chase said.
The bond's proceeds would also be used to improve the bank's information technology, new products and lending, the bank said.
($1 = 96.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island