NAIROBI, June 10 Kenya's chief prosecutor said
on Wednesday he would not bring corruption charges against
Kenya's agriculture and transport ministers, though his team
would press on with investigations into the energy minister's
affairs.
The three were among a group of senior officials criticised
in a report by Kenya' anti-corruption watchdog in March. All
said they were innocent, but Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta
ordered them to vacate their posts during investigations.
Diplomats and analysts say corruption is endemic in Kenya
and very few of the allegations outlined in the Ethics and
Anti-Corruption Commission report have resulted in criminal
charges.
Director of public prosecutions Keriaki Tobiko said he would
close the case against Felix Koskei, who heads the Agriculture
ministry, and Michael Kamau of the transport ministry, because
of lack of evidence.
Investigations into Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary
Davis Chirchir would continue, he added in his statement.
Kenyatta made the fight against graft a priority on taking
office in 2013, but critics say he has failed to sweep out
corrupt officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a
major obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of
public services.
The report by Kenya's ethics commission outlined allegations
against 175 government officials, including members of
parliament, senators and governors, in what local media dubbed
the "List of Shame."
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Edith Honan and
Andrew Heavens)