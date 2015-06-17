NAIROBI, June 17 Kenya's lands minister should be charged with obstructing an investigation into fraudulent land transactions, the country's chief prosecutor said Wednesday, three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a crackdown on corruption.

Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko said he had found evidence the minister, Charity Kaluki Ngilu, had hindered the collection of evidence. He said she would not face charges related to the possibly fraudulent transactions themselves.

"I am satisfied that the recommended charge is sustainable," Tobiko said in a statement.

Ngilu could not immediately be reached for comment.

In March, following a critical report by Kenya's anti-corruption watchdog, Kenyatta suspended dozens of senior officials - including Ngilu - in the biggest anti-corruption drive since he came to power in 2013.

Kenyatta had said he would make the fight against graft a priority, but critics say he has failed to root out corrupt officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a major obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of public services.

Several ministers and senior officials have been cleared since the crackdown began.

Only one - Transport Minister Michael Kamau - has been charged. He has been accused of abuse of office over an infrastructure project in 2008, when he was permanent private secretary.

Kamau has sought to have the case thrown out and his trial has been temporarily suspended.

Last week, Tobiko decided not to proceed with charges against Kamau in respect of allegations involving the award of a contract, citing lack of evidence. (Editing by Edith Honan and Edmund Blair; editing by John Stonestreet)