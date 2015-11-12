NAIROBI Nov 12 The United States, Britain and
nine other countries pledged on Thursday to help Kenya to try to
beat corruption, promising to step up efforts to prevent funds
leaving the country and pushing for those who commit graft to be
prosecuted.
Fresh cases of brazen sleaze, including disclosures that one
ministry spent public funds on buying sex toys and $85 ball
point pens, have led to public and media calls for resignations
and put further pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to tackle
Kenya's rampant corruption.
Saying Kenya faced a "corruption crisis," ambassadors from
11 mainly Western countries issued a statement pledging to help
return stolen assets to Kenya and impose travel restrictions on
those responsible for graft.
"People should not be allowed to enjoy the ill-gotten gains
of corruption in London, Geneva, New York or anywhere else, and
we have a responsibility to ensure that those assets are
returned to their rightful owners - the Kenyan people," said
Christian Turner, the British High Commissioner to Kenya.
The statement was also co-signed by ambassadors from the
United States, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Japan,
Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
During a visit to Kenya this July, U.S. President Barack
Obama said corruption "may be the biggest impediment to Kenya
growing faster." But some see the problem getting worse in spite
of the negative attention it has attracted.
"There is now a general atmosphere where grand theft is
normal," John Githongo, Kenya's former anti-graft tsar and the
most outspoken anti-corruption crusader, told Reuters. "There's
a looting spree and clearly there's no fear of prosecution."
As negative headlines about graft have filled Kenyan
newspapers, authorities have come under fire too for trying to
muzzle the press and stop media investigations of graft.
On Tuesday, police briefly detained a journalist from the
biggest-selling Daily Nation newspaper who wrote an article
questioning spending at the Interior Ministry.
The newspaper's editor-in-chief, Tom Mshindi, said
detectives wanted to know the source of the article, which
detailed ministry spending of 3.8 billion shillings ($37.20
million) in a single day - even though a parliamentary report
detailing the spending was available to public.
Angered by the article, Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery
said there was a well-choreographed campaign of "economic
sabotage" to ignite mass action against Kenyatta's government.
($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)