* Scam involved state payments to bogus companies
* Former senior gov't official must pay fine or go to jail
* Corruption is major concern for investors in Kenya
NAIROBI, Sept 5 A Kenyan court found a former
senior government official guilty of abuse of office and fined
him 3 million shillings ($35,400) on Wednesday, the first
conviction related to the multi-million dollar Anglo Leasing
corruption scandal.
The scandal, which started before the 2002 election of
President Mwai Kibaki, involved state contracts worth hundreds
of millions of dollars being awarded to non-existent firms.
Kibaki came to power on a platform to stamp out endemic
corruption but not one government minister has been convicted of
graft since he took office, and financial malfeasance remains a
serious drag on east Africa's biggest economy.
Issuing Wednesday's verdict, Judge Lucy Nyambura ordered
former home affairs permanent secretary Sylvestor Mwaliko to
either pay the fine or face three years of imprisonment.
The Anglo Leasing scandal involved government funds being
paid to shadowy foreign companies for services ranging from
forgery-proof passports to naval ships and forensic laboratories
- which never materialised.
"The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable
doubts that the accused signed the documents of the contract for
the tender of new generation passports awarded to Anglo Leasing
without the knowledge of the immigration department or verifying
the status of the company before agreeing to enter into any
contract," Nyambura said in her ruling.
Mwaliko's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Many Kenyans feel Mwaliko was not a major architect of the
scandal and that those responsible continue to enjoy immunity
from a political elite that protects its own interests.
No government ministers or senior officials are facing trial
over the scandal, which came to light in April 2004 when
questions were raised in parliament about why the government
overpaid on the tender for the new generation passports.
In a new gesture to tackle graft, the attorney general asked
several countries in July, including Switzerland, Japan, the
United Kingdom and Jersey, to help it recover corrupt cash
stashed in overseas accounts.
But political analysts perceive a general lack of political
will to root out corruption.
Lawmakers on Tuesday struck down a report by a powerful
parliamentary committee that had accused a cabinet minister and
the central bank governor of entering a banknote printing
contract that wasted millions of dollars in public funds.
The report had called on both officials to resign for
committing the government to a joint venture with De La Rue PLC
to print banknotes.
The committee chairman regretted the ruling, saying he had
hoped parliament would endorse the report to send a "clear
message to the international community" that Kenya's political
leaders were serious about tackling corruption.
A 2010 report by Transparency International-Kenya showed
that 97 percent of Kenyans viewed corruption as a major vice in
their economy and society.