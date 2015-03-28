NAIROBI, March 28 Kenyan Agriculture and
Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei said on Saturday he had
vacated his post to pave the way for investigations into
allegations of corruption, but said he expected to be cleared of
any wrongdoing.
On Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised to take
personal charge of a battle against corruption and said anyone
in office cited in a report by an anti-graft watchdog should
step aside pending investigation, regardless of their rank.
"I have said, I expect to be cleared. I am stepping aside
for investigations to take place," Koskei said in a news
conference broadcast on Kenya Citizen television.
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Editing by Toby Chopra)