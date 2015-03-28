(Corrects number of ministers to four in lead)
* President says no sacred cows in graft fight
* Several other senior officials also leave
By Humphrey Malalo
NAIROBI, March 28 Four Kenyan ministers vacated
their posts on Saturday to pave the way for investigations into
corruption allegations, President Uhuru Kenyatta's office said,
days after he asked those named in a confidential report to do
so.
Manoah Esipisu, Kenyatta's spokesman, said Energy and
Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Transport and
Infrastructure Minister Michael Kamau and Kazungu Kambi, in
charge of Labour, had complied with the president's request.
Agriculture and Fisheries Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei had
earlier in the day vacated his post, but said he expected to be
cleared of any wrongdoing.
Other cabinet ministers will temporarily handle the workload
of the five, Esipisu said.
On Thursday, without naming names, President Kenyatta said
any officials adversely mentioned in the confidential Ethics and
Anti-Corruption Commission report he handed to parliament should
step aside regardless of seniority pending investigation.
"Clearly the President has drawn the line on corruption and
expects all State and Public Officers to abide by Executive
Order No.6 in which he gives express directives in regard to the
intolerance for this vice in government," Esipisu said.
He added that others who had left their posts included
Francis Kimemia, secretary to the cabinet, four principal
secretaries, the chief of staff at the Deputy President's Office
and the Investment Secretary at the National Treasury.
Eight chief executives of state-run corporations and the
National Social Security Fund also stepped aside.
"The President reaffirms that there are no sacred cows and
that this is just the beginning of an unwavering war against
corruption," Esipisu said.
Koskei said he had never been summoned by the state-run
watchdog, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, to be
questioned on any involvement in graft, and would visit the
body's offices on Monday with his lawyers to start clearing his
name.
Kenyatta made the fight against graft a priority on taking
office in 2013, but critics say he has failed to sweep out
corrupt officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a
major obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of
public services.
Parliament is yet to disclose the report's details.
"As the President told Parliament, it is not his place to
determine the guilt or otherwise of the State or Public Officers
named in the ... report but that the time has come to send a
strong signal to the country," Esipisu said.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Stephen
Powell and Raissa Kasolowsky)