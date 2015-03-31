NAIROBI, March 31 Kenya's anti-corruption
watchdog published details of graft accusations against senior
government officials on Tuesday, with some allegations revolving
around Chinese-backed infrastructure projects.
Five ministers have so far left their positions temporarily,
after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed last Thursday that any
public official cited in the report should step aside pending
investigation, regardless of rank.
Allegations outlined in the report include an irregular
award of tenders for the construction of a 320 billion-shilling
($3.5 billion) standard gauge railway and attempts by officials
to influence the award of a pipeline contract to Chinese company
Sinopec Corp .
A spokesman from the Chinese embassy in Nairobi had no
immediate comment. Sinopec could not immediately be reached.
