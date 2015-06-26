By Humphrey Malalo
| NAIROBI, June 26
NAIROBI, June 26 A Kenyan magistrate's court has
charged Lands Minister Charity Kaluki Ngilu with obstructing an
investigation into fraudulent land transactions, the deputy
director of public prosecutions said on Friday.
Ngilu, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, pleaded not
guilty. She was released on a cash bail of 1 million shillings.
The charges came three months after the president ordered a
crackdown on corruption.
Kenyatta had said he would make the fight against graft a
priority, but critics say he has failed to root out corrupt
officials in a nation where corruption is seen as a major
obstacle to business, law enforcement and provision of public
services.
In March, following a report by Kenya's anti-corruption
watchdog, Kenyatta suspended dozens of senior officials,
including Ngilu.
"Kenya's land minister was charged alongside other suspects
after a magistrate found there was not enough evidence to
separate the charges facing suspended minister," Jacob Ondari,,
deputy director of public prosecutions, told Reuters.
