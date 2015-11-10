NAIROBI Nov 10 Kenya's tax authority has
launched a campaign to encourage people to report evasion and to
crack down on staff misconduct, it said on Tuesday, after media
allegations of corruption.
The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) said it will vet staff for
misconduct and step up efforts to prevent abuses when
calculating customs charges.
Companies and investors cite pervasive graft as one of the
biggest challenges to doing business in Kenya and U.S. President
Barack Obama raised the issue when he visited in July.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised a crackdown and
several ministers have been suspended as graft charges are
investigated. But critics want more action, such as high-profile
prosecutions, to show that no one is above the law.
"KRA welcomes public scrutiny into tax administration
operations, including the conduct of its staff," the agency said
in a statement, adding it had a web-based system to receive
information from the public on "tax evasion and corruption".
It published the statement in newspapers on Tuesday, saying
it was responding to allegations in Kenya's Sunday Nation weekly
on pricing and duties on secondhand vehicle imports. The KRA
said it wanted the newspaper to share more details.
It also listed steps it had taken to prevent mispricing of
imported vehicles. From Dec. 1, certificates issued by the Kenya
Bureau of Standards would be required to clear cargo through
customs to prevent any "misdeclaring of goods entering Kenya".
Western trade and aid partners have often urged Kenya to do
more to halt corruption.
"As I have said many times, corruption is undermining
Kenya's future," U.S. ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, said on
Monday when discussing a U.S. trade deal with Africa. "It is
destroying jobs and causing investors to take their money
elsewhere."
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)