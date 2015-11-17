NAIROBI Nov 17 A Kenyan court on
Tuesday charged the former head of the state-run Geothermal
Development Company and other senior executives with abuse of
office arising from the award of a contract for
transporting drilling rigs.
Former managing director Silas Simiyu and eight others
charged with him for abuse of office responded "It is not true"
when their charges were read out to them by a court clerk.
Kenya's chief prosecutor, Keriako Tobiko, on
Friday authorised the prosecution of Simiyu and others on
accusations of irregular award of a contract for moving the
company's drilling rigs to private-owned company Bonfide
Clearing and Forwarding company in the financial year
2012/13 (July-June).
Nairobi's anti corruption Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali
ordered Simiyu and company secretary Praxidis Saisi released on
a cash bail of 8 million shillings (78,000) each.
Bidali also ordered the other accused persons to be released
on a cash bail of 5 million shillings each. They are expected
back in court on Nov. 30.
The GDC officials were among at least 20 people
-including another head of a state-run company - that EACC
arrested on Monday.
The head of Kenya's Pipeline Company Charles Tanui and three
others accused in the company will be charged on Wednesday.
Companies and investors cite pervasive graft as one of the
biggest challenges to doing business in Kenya and U.S. President
Barack Obama raised the issue when he visited in July. Citizens
also complain it is an obstacle to law enforcement and provision
of public services.
