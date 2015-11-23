BRIEF-Central Bank of India approves raising capital via issue of shares to India govt
* Says approved raising capital via issue of 56 million shares aggregating up to 5.83 billion rupees
NAIROBI Nov 23 Banks that break Kenya's anti-money laundering rules will lose their licenses, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday in his annual address to the nation.
"From today, we have agreed that those banks that break our anti-money laundering laws and regulations will at a minimum lose their banking license," he said. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Edith Honan)
DUBAI, May 11 National Bank of Kuwait has mandated banks to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential five-year senior unsecured dollar bond, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.