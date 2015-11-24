* Key Finance Ministry stays with Rotich
* Business people say pervasive graft hurts investment
* Critics say government must talk less, deliver more
NAIROBI, Nov 24 Kenya's president reshuffled
some of his cabinet on Tuesday after several ministers stepped
aside because of corruption allegations, with at least two
facing charges in court.
But the key Finance Ministry stayed in the hands of Henry
Rotich, a technocrat who has not been linked to any of the
corruption scandals that have been engulfing the government.
Companies and investors cite pervasive graft as one of the
biggest challenges to doing business in Kenya and U.S. President
Barack Obama raised the issue when he visited in July.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said this week corruption was
a "threat to our national security", announced cabinet changes
in a televised address that included new ministers for energy,
land, transport and devolution.
The previous lands and transport ministers are facing graft
charges. The minister for devolution and planning, Anne Waiguru,
said on Saturday she had quit based on medical advice, saying
unsubstantiated corruption allegations had damaged her health.
Kenyatta, who was elected in 2013 and promised at the time
to tackle corruption in East Africa's largest economy, said
initiatives his government was taking would deal with graft.
He also said he was increasing the number of cabinet posts
to 20 from 19, as well as creating new departments under
ministers to help them cope with the workload.
The president had said in a speech on Monday he would
introduce new anti-corruption legislation, blacklist officials
accused of graft and strip licenses from banks violating
money-laundering rules.
In an unusual move this month, the ambassadors of the United
States, Britain and nine other countries said Kenya faced a
"corruption crisis" and they would step up efforts to prevent
the flow of illicit funds out of the country.
Critics have accused the government of promising much but
not delivering enough. Kenyatta has said previous anti-graft
measures had not been implemented fast enough, citing red tape.
"Kenyans want action on corruption, not words and more
directives," the opposition coalition CORD said in a statement
released by its spokesman before the reshuffle announcement.
(Reporting by Edmund Blair and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)