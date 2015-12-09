NAIROBI Dec 9 The head of Kenya's largest
publicly-traded company has declared personal wealth of $2.7
million, saying he wants to increase transparency in the public
and private sectors as part of efforts to fight graft in the
East African nation.
Public pressure has mounted on President Uhuru Kenyatta to
deal with corruption after a spate of media reports about
inflated government contracts and outright theft of funds by
officials in other cases.
Bob Collymore, the chief executive of telecoms operator
Safaricom, posted a signed document showing he has net
assets worth 276.76 million shillings ($2.72 million) in cash,
property and stocks, acquired over a career spanning more than
three decades.
"It is my belief that all of Kenya's leaders and CEOs should
declare their assets in order to embed transparency within their
organisations," Collymore, a British citizen, told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Collymore, in charge of Safaricom since 2010, was part of a
recent initiative by the private sector that drew up a proposed
anti-bribery bill, prescribing severe penalties for bribe givers
and receivers within the business community.
"The Bill will make it an offence for corporations to act in
an unethical manner and seeks to strongly embed responsibility
within the corporate ecosystem," he said.
Safaricom, which is 40 percent owned by Britain's Vodafone
, is the largest firm on the Nairobi bourse by market
capitalisation.
(1 Kenyan shilling = $0.0098)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Mark
Potter)