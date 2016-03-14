NAIROBI A light aircraft crashed in Samburu National Reserve in northern Kenya, killing two French nationals while they were filming, police said on Monday.

Police said the crash took place some 300 km (190 miles) north of Nairobi and that cause was not immediately known.

"I can confirm two French men who were filmmakers died in the morning in a plane crash ... Their bodies were recovered from the plane wreckage after it crashed," police spokesman, Jared Ojuk, said.

Their bodies are expected to be flown from the game reserve to the capital, Nairobi, Ojuk said.

