Ariana Grande says she is 'broken' in tweet after Manchester attack
LOS ANGELES Pop star Ariana Grande said on Monday she was "broken" five hours after a bombing killed 19 people and wounded dozens of others at her concert in Manchester, England.
NAIROBI A light aircraft crashed in Samburu National Reserve in northern Kenya, killing two French nationals while they were filming, police said on Monday.
Police said the crash took place some 300 km (190 miles) north of Nairobi and that cause was not immediately known.
"I can confirm two French men who were filmmakers died in the morning in a plane crash ... Their bodies were recovered from the plane wreckage after it crashed," police spokesman, Jared Ojuk, said.
Their bodies are expected to be flown from the game reserve to the capital, Nairobi, Ojuk said.
LONDON Entertainment and sports celebrities took to social media to express sadness and shock in the aftermath of the bomb attack in Manchester that killed at least 22 people.