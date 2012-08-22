* Plane nose-dived moments after take-off
* Tourists comprised Germans, Americans and Czechs
* Survivors airlifted to Nairobi
(Adds details on passengers' nationalities)
NAIROBI, Aug 22 Two German tourists and two
Kenyan pilots were killed when a plane carrying tourists crashed
in Kenya's Maasai Mara game reserve on Wednesday, local police
said.
Air strip workers and locals rushed to the crash site and
pulled survivors out of the mangled wreckage. There were 11
tourists on board the aircraft: five Germans, four Americans and
two Czechs. The group was originally reported to be all German.
Peterson Maelo, the Narok district police chief in the East
African country, said a middle-aged man and an elderly woman
were killed along with the Kenyan two pilots.
"The twin-engine plane nose-dived about one kilometre (0.62
mile) from the air strip and landed in a marshland," Maelo told
Reuters. The nine survivors, he said, had been airlifted to the
capital, Nairobi, and three were in serious condition.
Chimwaga Mongo, Narok South's district commissioner, said it
appeared the plane failed to gain altitude before careering into
the ground.
"Moments after the plane took off we realised that all was
not well. Suddenly it came down crashing into a marshland," said
John Kipetu, an employee at the Fairmont Mara Safari Club who
witnessed the incident.
(Writing By Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa and Mark
Heinrich)