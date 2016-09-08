NAIVASHA, Kenya, Sept 8 A Polish national was
killed and five other people, including the pilot, were injured
when a light aircraft they were flying in on a tour over Lake
Naivasha crashed on Thursday, police said.
The light aeroplane was flying across the lake, some 104 km
(65 miles) northwest of the capital Nairobi, when the accident
occurred at around midday.
Civil aviation authority investigators were trying to
establish the causes of the crash.
Apart from the dead person, who was a woman, the other
occupants were the Kenyan pilot and four passengers from
Britain.
