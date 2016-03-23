NAIROBI, March 23 A Kenyan court charged two
former executives of collapsed Imperial Bank with involvement in
a conspiracy to defraud the bank and depositors of 29 billion
shillings ($286 million), a court filing showed on Wednesday.
Three other individuals and a company were also charged with
involvement in the alleged scheme, the charge sheet showed.
All those charged pleaded not guilty, Steve Kimathi, a
lawyer representing the three individuals but not the two former
executives, told Reuters after attending the court session.
The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) ordered the privately owned
bank to be put into receivership in October after the board of
the mid-sized lender alerted it to alleged malpractices.
Naeem Ahmed Shah, who was head of credit, and James Jamlick
Kaburu, who was head of finance, were charged with seeking to
defraud the bank and depositors through "an irregular and
illegal overdraft disbursement scheme", the charge sheet said.
The other three were named as Nashir Haiderali Jessa,
Zulfikar Haiderali Jessa and Nargis Aziz Jessa. The company was
named as W.E. Tilley (Muthaiga) Ltd.
The individuals and company could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Kenya's central bank governor, Patrick Njoroge, said in
December he would have a clearer picture in March about how to
deal with Imperial Bank after a full examination of the books.
He said all options were on the table, including
liquidation, acquisition by another bank or a capital injection
by shareholders to restart operations.
($1 = 101.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Mark Potter)