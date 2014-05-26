NAIROBI May 26 Kenya's central bank holds
adequate foreign exchange reserves to cushion the shilling
against temporary shocks that left the local currency trading at
two-and-a-half year lows late last week, the bank's governor
said on Monday.
Governor Njuguna Ndung'u blamed seasonal factors including
the payment of corporate dividends to foreign shareholders for
the volatility.
"The current level of foreign exchange reserves ... are
sufficient to provide adequate cushion against temporary
shocks," Ndung'u said in a statement, adding a planned Eurobond
issue would bolster reserves further.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by James Macharia)