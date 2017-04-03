GITHONGO, Kenya, April 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Dressed in a green hat and black mud boots, Gilbert Gitonga is
busy tending his 3-acre (1.2-hectare) farm in Kenya’s Meru
County.
Moving among rows of maize plants, he pulls weeds and
reaches for the maize heads, squeezing them to see if they are
mature enough to harvest.
But Gitonga’s crop, which covers one-third of his land, is
not destined for human consumption – it’s purely to provide
fodder for livestock.
Gitonga is one among a growing number farmers in Meru County
who are cultivating maize to produce silage – maize stalks and
immature ears that are chopped up and then compressed for at
least three weeks in an airless container to ferment without
rotting.
Silage is considered more nutritious for livestock than
other kinds of plant fodder.
Chopping down a maize crop before it is ripe might sound
unwise. But farmers say it makes perfect sense – particularly as
worsening drought in Kenya makes it harder to get a normal maize
crop to harvest.
“I embarked on farming fodder for my animals after I
realised that the returns were tremendous, with the milk
production of my dairy cattle doubling from a mere 30 litres a
day to 68 litres,” said George Muthamia, who lives in Nkubu,
also in Meru County.
Since 2012, Muthamia has devoted 4 acres of his 6-acre farm,
where previously he grew crops such cabbages, tomatoes and
potatoes, to fodder.
He learned about silage-making from SNV, a Dutch
non-governmental organisation that helps farmers increase their
income and their employment opportunities.
Phillip Oketch, an agricultural consultant, reckons that
30-40 percent of farmers in Meru County now produce silage as a
regular part of their crop production, and the proportion is
growing. Experts say there are similar trends in other parts of
the country.
Saverino Kinge Manene, the county’s chief officer for
agriculture, livestock and fisheries, said the benefits of
turning maize crops to silage are clear in Meru, where an
estimated 70 percent of farmers have dairy cattle.
Cows fed silage produce at least 50 percent more milk than
those fed on ordinary dry fodder such as maize leaves and stalks
or Napier grass, he said.
Meru’s farmers have grouped together to sell their growing
milk production to cooperatives, and a larger grouping, the Meru
Dairy Union, now processes and sells the milk.
Even though increased production overall has led to lower
prices, farmers say their individual incomes have risen because
they have so much more milk to sell.
MORE SILAGE, LESS FOOD?
But while farmers welcome the gains in income, some experts
warn that there are risks to food security if too many growers
stop using land to grow crops that people can eat.
“The size of farmland is not expanding, yet the size of
human population is increasing by the day, and if more land is
to be converted to farming fodder food, the effect on food
security will be magnified,” said David Mugambi, a lecturer in
natural resources management at Kenya’s Chuka University.
Mugambi said that most people who have turned to
silage-making are larger-scale farmers, which means that bigger
areas of land – as much as 10 acres (4 hectares) per farmer –
are being diverted from producing crops for people.
He pointed out that feeding silage to cows does not
guarantee an increase in milk production, because other factors
such as the animal’s general health and its environment also
influence the amount of milk produced.
He said he believes it is better for farmers to have food on
hand than money in their wallets, particularly in an environment
like Kenya’s, where more frequent droughts linked to climate
change are affecting food production, leading to food shortages
and rising prices.
These problems are exacerbated when land is diverted from
cultivating crops to growing fodder, Mugambi said.
Instead, he advises farmers to use land that does not
support the production of food crops for growing silage, or to
instead grow maize for human consumption and keep the stalks and
leaves for fodder.
That approach is more sustainable and will help ensure food
security at the local and national level, he said.
(Reporting by Caroline Wambui; editing by James Baer and Laurie
Goering
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking
and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)