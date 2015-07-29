NAIROBI, July 29 Kenya's Nairobi Securities
Exchange has delayed the roll out of a derivatives
market to this quarter from the earlier target date of the
second quarter to adequately prepare the market for the launch,
it said on Wednesday.
NSE plans to offer derivative instruments, becoming the
second bourse in Sub Sahara Africa to do so after Johannesburg,
in a bid to boost liquidity.
"The launch has been deferred slightly. We are targeting
this quarter," the bourse said.
"It is imperative that prior to launch of this product, the
market understands clearly the positive impact of derivatives as
tools to manage investment risk," it said.
Progress had been made towards the setting up of the market,
the NSE said, citing the establishment of a clearing house, a
guarantee fund and an oversight committee made up of industry
professionals.
NSE wants to become the third biggest exchange on the
continent, up from fifth currently, its chief executive,
Geoffrey Odundo told Reuters in March.
The Kenyan bourse serves as an entry point for foreign funds
looking to tap into fast economic growth rates in east Africa
but it currently ranks behind South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and
Morocco in terms of market size.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)