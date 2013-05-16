BRIEF-Alliance Global Group clarifies news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt”
* Refers to news article “AGI, Travellers look to refinance dollar debt” posted in business world online
NAIROBI May 16 Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank posted a 28 percent year-on-year jump in first-quarter profit, helped by growth in net interest income.
Pretax profit for the three months to March 31 rose to 1.73 billion shillings ($20.6 million) after the bank's net interest income climbed 22 percent to 2.48 billion shillings.
Kenyan banks expect an improvement on last year's results in 2013 after a peaceful election in March boosted business confidence in east Africa's biggest economy.
Diamond Trust Bank's first-quarter earnings per share increased to 5.22 shillings, against 4.39 shillings in the same period last year. ($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by David Goodman)
* GAMCO Asset Management Inc reports 6.01 percent stake in Lennar Corp as on March 28, 2017
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 29 Indonesian stocks hit a record high on Wednesday while Singapore shares climbed to their highest in nearly 20 months as data showing strong U.S. consumer confidence boosted sentiment in export-reliant Asian economies. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March, government data showed on Tuesday, while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum after falteri