Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta attends the country's Mashujaa Day (Heroes' Day) celebrations at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Noor Khamis/Files

NAIROBI Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Sunday, saying his East African nation was "tired of interference" in its internal affairs.

An earlier statement by the presidency said Kenyatta's criticism was aimed "foreign envoys". Kenya's State House later said the barb was directed at the ICC.

Judges at the ICC this year withdrew charges against Kenyatta, whom they accused in 2011 of stoking ethnic violence after the 2007 presidential election.

Prosecutors blamed their failure to put Kenyatta on trial on political interference and widespread interference with witnesses, especially after Kenyatta was elected president in 2013. Kenyatta denied any interference.

Kenyatta believes the ICC should stop meddling with Kenya's internal affairs, the presidency said.

"That is why we are telling those people who are trying to incite Kenyans on issues that are long forgotten that we are tired of their interference," the presidency quoted Kenyatta as saying in a statement.

"Instead of disturbing us, they should go to resolve the conflicts in Syria and Iraq and give us room to move our country forward," Kenyatta added.

Kenyatta's deputy William Ruto is still on trial at the ICC, facing similar but distinct charges.

"President Kenyatta expressed optimism that just like he overcame the ICC case, Deputy President William Ruto ... will also emerge victorious," the presidency added.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Greg Mahlich/Ruth Pitchford)