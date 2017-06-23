NAIROBI, June 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kenya can
escape the 'Groundhog Day' of recurrent hunger crises by
investing in irrigated farming and leather tanneries in its arid
lands, experts said on Friday, as poor spring rains have failed
to relieve biting drought.
With 2.6 million people across Kenya short of food due to
consecutive failed rains, aid agencies have been slaughtering
herders' weakened livestock in northern Kenya and distributing
the meat to hungry families.
"Their skins could actually have been part of large
tanneries," said Sid Chatterjee, the United Nations resident
coordinator in Kenya, describing a small tannery he visited in
northern Turkana County, which has been hard-hit by drought.
He saw goat skins processed into world-class soft leather,
increasing their value ten-fold.
"If I had gone and bought that same purse in a Gucci store
in Rome, I would probably have not known (it was from Turkana),
such was the quality," he said. "I can see the huge potential of
Kenya."
Chatterjee was speaking at a forum on resilience to discuss
ways of ending the region's food crises.
A record-breaking 26.5 million people are going hungry
across the Horn of Africa due to poor rains and conflict, with
many on the move in search of grazing, water and work.
The long-awaited spring rains were delayed and erratic, with
parts of Kenya receiving less than 40 percent of normal
rainfall, the country's meteorological department said.
Five major droughts have hit Kenya since 2006, said the
Kenya Red Cross Society's (KRCS) operations manager James
Mwangi, with 2 to 4 million people needing emergency aid each
time.
"For me as a humanitarian worker, it becomes increasingly
disturbing to go back to the same households to deliver food
assistance or other forms of assistance every time," he said.
With droughts every two years, families do not have time to
rebuild the assets, like livestock and savings, needed to see
them through emergencies, he said.
KRCS has set up more than 20 resilience projects in the wake
of a devastating 2011 drought, largely focused on using drip
irrigation to grow grass for livestock and food for people in
lands where rain failures regularly decimate nomads' herds.
"We can't just remain relief based organisations," said
KRCS's general secretary Abbas Gullet. "We want to address the
root causes of these humanitarian crises."
KRCS has dug boreholes to create dams, lined with tarpaulin
to prevent evaporation and seepage, which have produced food
during the current drought.
"In the middle of nowhere, people are farming," Gullet said,
describing fields of watermelon, onions and kale.
If such projects are scaled up, they could have a massive
impact, experts said, pointing to the success of the
agricultural Green Revolution in boosting harvests in India.
"We need to be investing in prevention," said Mamadou
Biteye, the Rockefeller Foundation's Africa managing director,
adding every dollar spent on resilience saves $4.5 that would
have been spent on disaster response.
In Turkana, underground lakes the size of the U.S. state of
Delaware were discovered in 2013 but excitement waned when it
was found the water was too salty to use without desalination.
"The opportunity is there," said Chatterjee, calling for
greater government and private sector investment in Kenya's
drought-stricken northern counties.
"By focusing our action on a few counties...getting the
resilience model going, we'll be able to change the game."
