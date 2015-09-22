YAMICHA, Kenya, Sept 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gusts
of wind blow the dust coming from thousands of animals as they
make their way to Urura borehole in Kenya's arid northern Merti
ward.
The well is set in a grazing area reserved for use only
during severe drought periods. This dry month, about 3,000 cows,
12,000 goats and 1,800 donkeys access the strategic water
reserve every day.
Abdi Matoiye from Biligi village and his 100 cows have
walked for about 20 kilometres (12 miles) to get here - and it's
not just the water that is the attraction.
Matoiye recently lost a cow after it was bitten by wild dogs
infected with rabies. Now he is worried that the calf is showing
signs of the disease too. Fortunately, a veterinarian is
available to answer this distress call.
"A cow gets infected by sniffing bites from the bitten cow,"
Matoiye believes. "We are worried that more cows might die since
we are sharing the grazing area and the borehole."
Northern Kenya, an arid region inhabited by nomadic
pastoralists, is increasingly prone to droughts, a problem that
has depleted livestock, water and pasture. Migration during
drought periods exposes animals to diseases as they converge on
remaining grazing land and watering points.
And pasture and water scarcity continue to be a key driving
force for conflict between communities as livestock and people
move around the counties of Marsabit, Moyale, Garissa, Isiolo
and Wajir, locals say.
But a two-year effort to bring together a range of
adaptations to the worsening drought - including new wells and
other water sources, carefully managed grazing reserves and
better veterinary care - is helping pastoralists such as
Matoiye manage drought better and protect their animals, incomes
and families.
Often such combinations of adaptation efforts - rather than
simply one change alone - are the key to building real
resilience to worsening climate extremes, experts say. Letting
community members decide what needs to change also is important,
they say.
The Isiolo adaptation pilot project, backed with $1 million
from the U.K. Department for International Development through
the London-based International Institute for Environment and
Development (IIED), encouraged community members to identify
investments that would build their resilience to climate change
and then financed these projects.
Now, "we have white (wet-season), dry (after the rains) and
drought grazing areas in Isiolo", explained Ndiba Ngolicha, the
chairman of the local range land user association. "It has only
rained for two days within the year but we have not lost a
single cow to drought or lack of pasture. Our biggest challenge
remains livestock diseases," he said.
WOMEN AND WATER
Matioye is just one of many people benefiting from the
changes.
Nangisan Lesiyampe, a widow from Nantundu village, used to
have to walk for 30 kilometres (18 miles) each day, trying to
avoid wild animals, to fetch water at Ewaso Ng'iro, the closest
flowing river. Today a smiling Lesiyamp walks only a kilometre
and a half to a Nantundu water pan, which has cleaner water.
"Every woman carried a 20-liter jerry can on her back and 5
liters in both hands every day," Lesiyamp remembered about her
former trek, while old people and bigger girls were left to
watch the children and gather fodder for the animals.
With just 30 liters of water available a day for both people
and animals, hard choices had to be made, she said.
"Goats were the priority, otherwise you had no milk
production that day. You had to make a choice every day between
food and cleanliness" Lesiyampe said.
One major aim of the drought adaptation effort is to cut the
spread of animal diseases as pastoralists move long distances
with their herds in search of grazing and water, through both
prevention and fast identification of disease outbreaks.
According to the Joseph Nduati, the Isiolo county director
of veterinary services, when large numbers of animals gather at
a few wells and pasture areas, the spread of highly contagious
and often deadly viral diseases such as rinderpest, or goat
plague, and CCP (contagious caprine pleuropneumonia) can lead to
large-scale deaths.
In July, his team spent two weeks vaccinating and deworming
animals at Urura borehold - an exercise repeated across all the
new grazing areas.
Also, a nearby laboratory in Kinna ward is working to
diagnose diseases quickly. "Previously the pastoralist had to
wait over two weeks to get results as we had to rely on
laboratories from Nairobi and Karatina" more than 200 kilometres
(125 miles) away, Nduati said. That led to "high deaths," he
said.
Lordman Lekankuli, the Isiolo County drought coordinator and
county adaptation committee chairman, said the adaptation
project started with Isiolo community members being trained on
management strategies, proposal writing and finance management,
under the National Drought Management Authority.
Funds then went to help build a new veterinary laboratory at
Kinna, drill a new water well and build or rehabilitate 11
water-trapping sand dams, six water pans and a rock catchment
area. Another three small veterinary laboratories are scheduled
to be built in the area by December.
The herders say life is now much better.
"Two days is the longest it takes now to know what is ailing
your cow, we have pasture, the water is available despite the
distance and the veterinary officer is near," said Matoiye, who
said that now he is "not worried about my family."
Lesiyampe, similarly, says better access to water has made
life much easier.
"With the water a kilometer and a half away, women have time
to do other daily chores. Hygiene at home is a priority now.
Animals produce more milk, their weight is better (which helps)
fetching good money on the market. And food is not a problem
anymore" she said.
(Reporting by Sophie Mbugua; editing by Laurie Goering :;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, women's rights, trafficking and corruption. Visit
www.trust.org/climate)