MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 10 Four people were arrested
in Kenya's Indian Ocean port of Mombasa on suspicion of
trafficking huge quantities of heroin to the United States,
police said on Monday without giving the precise value or
quantity of the drugs.
There has been a surge in the volume of heroin trafficked
through east Africa in recent years, the U.N. Office on Drugs
and Crime says, with Mombasa, the region's biggest port, cited
as a major transit point for narcotics and other contraband.
Heroin is typically transported from Pakistan and Iran to
east Africa, which is known for its porous borders and weak
maritime surveillance, and onwards to Europe.
Hamisi Masha, an investigator attached to Kenya's
anti-narcotics unit, told a court hearing that the four suspects
had been linked to 98 packets of heroin seized in the capital
Nairobi, and that they were also wanted by U.S. authorities.
Two suspects were Kenyans and two were Indian nationals.
Masha said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
and Kenyan police were jointly investigating a trans-national
drug syndicate operating between Kenya and the United States.
