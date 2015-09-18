By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 18 Kenyan police raided a
ship docked in the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa on Friday, on
suspicion that it carried drugs and firearms, officials said.
East Africa has become a key export route for Afghan heroin
destined for Europe. Regional maritime forces, short of funds
and anti-trafficking expertise, have struggled to stem the flow
of drugs through their territorial waters.
Kenyan soldiers and security personnel cordoned off the
entire port for hours before seizing the ship, paralysing East
Africa's biggest port, which serves as the main gateway for
imports and exports in the region.
"Based on intelligence gathered, the ship is suspected to be
carrying fire arms and drugs, but we shall confirm that once the
inspection is done," said Francis Wanjohi, the Kenyan coastal
region's police commander.
Wanjohi did not give further details, but police sources
told Reuters the ship is German-owned and named Mv Hoegh.
In July, Kenyan police seized 341.7 kg of heroin hidden in
the diesel tank of a ship the biggest single seizure of drugs
ever at the Indian Ocean port.
Heroin is typically transported from Pakistan and Iran to
east Africa, known for its porous borders and weak maritime
surveillance, and onwards to Europe.
In November, an Australian Navy warship patrolling Indian
Ocean waters in the region seized heroin worth $158 million.
Another Australian warship raided a dhow with 1,023 kg of heroin
on board near Kenya in April 2014
Mombasa handles imports such as fuel and consumer goods for
Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of
Congo and Somalia, and tea and coffee exports of the entire
region.
(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by George Obulutsa, Larry
King)