(Adds statement from the ship's owner)
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Sept 18 Kenyan soldiers and
security services cordoned off East Africa's main port for hours
on Friday and raided a Norwegian-flagged ship suspected of
carrying drugs and firearms, police and officials said.
The vessel's Norwegian owner and operator, Hoegh Autoliners,
said it was cooperating with authorities who were inspecting
cargo offloaded at the Indian Ocean hub of Mombasa.
East Africa has become a key export route for Afghan heroin
destined for Europe. Coastguards and navies from the region,
short of funds and anti-trafficking expertise, have struggled to
stem the flow of drugs through their waters.
"Based on intelligence gathered, the ship is suspected to be
carrying firearms and drugs, but we shall confirm that once the
inspection is done," said Francis Wanjohi, the Kenyan coastal
region's police commander.
The security operation paralysed the region's main gateway
for imports and exports for several hours before authorities
allowed the rest of the facility to reopen.
Hoegh Autoliners said in a statement that authorities first
boarded the ship, which had sailed from Mumbai in India, after
it berthed in Mombasa on Thursday afternoon.
"The vessel's crew, our local agent in Kenya and Höegh
Autoliners' local African operations team is cooperating fully
with Kenyan authorities," the company said.
"We at this point do not know when the inspection will be
completed and the vessel cleared to sail."
Police sources had earlier said the ship was German-owned
and named Mv Hoegh.
In July, Kenyan police seized 341.7 kg of heroin hidden in
the diesel tank of a ship - the biggest single seizure of drugs
at Mombasa.
Heroin is typically transported from Pakistan and Iran to
east Africa, known for its porous borders and weak maritime
surveillance, and on to Europe.
In November, an Australian Navy warship patrolling Indian
Ocean waters seized heroin worth $158 million. Another
Australian warship raided a dhow with 1,023 kg of heroin on
board near Kenya in April 2014
Mombasa handles imports of fuel and other goods for Kenya,
Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of
Congo and Somalia, and exports of tea and coffee from the entire
region.
(Writing by Aaron Maasho; Additional reporting by Stine
Jacobsen in Oslo; Editing by George Obulutsa, Andrew Heavens)