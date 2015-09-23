By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Sept 23 Kenyan security agents
have found an unspecified amount of weapons and drugs on a
Norwegian-flagged ship they intercepted last week, a senior
police officer said.
East Africa has become a key export route for Afghan heroin
destined for Europe. Coastguards and navies from the region,
short of funds and anti-trafficking expertise, have struggled to
stem the flow of drugs through their waters.
Kenyan authorities boarded the Hoegh Transporter, owned and
operated by Norway's Hoegh Autoliners, last Thursday saying it
was suspected of carrying drugs and firearms.
"We cannot tell how many weapons have been recovered because
the exercise is still ongoing and we don't want to jeopardise it
by giving incomplete information," Francis Wanjohi, Coast
regional police commander, told Reuters late on Tuesday.
"For the drugs they have to weighed to establish how much
they are, and then tested to determine which exact type they
are."
A Hoegh Autoliners spokeswoman declined to comment on the
police report as the investigation was still ongoing.
In a statement, Hoegh Autoliners said its Chinese crew had
been cooperating since Thursday with authorities who were
inspecting cargo being offloaded from the ship at the Indian
Ocean hub of Mombasa.
"We look forward to the speedy completion of the search so
that our vessel can resume her sailing schedule," it said.
The ship had sailed from Mumbai, India.
In July, Kenyan police seized 341.7 kg of heroin hidden in
the diesel tank of a ship, the biggest single seizure of drugs
at Mombasa.
Heroin is typically transported from Pakistan and Iran to
East Africa, known for its poor border and maritime
surveillance, and on to Europe.
Last November, an Australian Navy warship patrolling Indian
Ocean waters seized heroin worth $158 million. Another
Australian warship raided a dhow with 1,023 kg of heroin on
board near Kenya in April 2014.
Mombasa handles imports of fuel and other goods and exports
of tea and coffee from the entire East African region.
