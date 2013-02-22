NAIROBI Feb 22 Kenya's leading brewer East African Breweries said on Friday its chief executive Devlin Hainsworth, who only took up the job last year, would leave at the end of March.

The group, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo, named Charles Ireland to replace Hainsworth starting from the beginning of April, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)