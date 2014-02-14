NAIROBI Feb 14 East African Breweries
posted a 5 percent rise in its pretax profit to 6.08 billion
shillings ($70.50 million) during its first half ended December
due to higher sales, it said on Friday.
The firm, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo
said revenues were up 4 percent to 31.8 billion shillings in the
first half.
EABL, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said
profit was growth due to the rise in net sales and a 1 percent
decline in cost of sales driven by cheaper raw materials.
($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings)
