* Sale of Tanzania Breweries stake boosted last year's
earnings
* Financing costs weigh on profits
(Adds comments on sales, Tanzania)
NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya's East African Breweries
warned net profit will
drop by more than a quarter in the year ended June, due to
higher financing costs related to an acquisition.
EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo Plc, said its
net finance costs rose sharply because it took out a loan of
19.5 billion shillings ($223.50 million) in November 2011 to buy
up the rest of Kenya Breweries it did not already own.
"The interest charges for the year ended June 2013 cover a
full year (twelve months) of trading as compared to the
borrowing for the year ended June 2012 which only reflects seven
months," it said in a statement.
It added that the earnings, which will be presented to
investors on Aug. 23, will not benefit from a one-off amounting
to 3.6 billion shillings in the previous year's figures from the
sale of a 20 percent stake in Tanzania Breweries.
EABL, which manufactures brands like Tusker beer and sells
Johnnie Walker whisky, said it expects to post growth in net
sales for the period ending June, thanks to vibrant regional
markets and its suite of beer and spirits brands.
The brewer's shares fell 8 percent to 321 shillings in
Monday's session due to market talk of the profit warning, but
it is still up 30 percent on the year.
The profit warning was issued after the market close on
Tuesday.
EABL chief executive Devlin Hainsworth left in March, days
after he posted a 13 percent drop in half year pretax profit and
just months after hiring him, and appointed Charles Ireland to
the role.
($1 = 87.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Anthony Barker and
Louise Heavens)