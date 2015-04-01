NAIROBI, April 1 East African Breweries Limited
(EABL) said on Wednesday it plans to sell one its
subsidiaries, Central Glass Industries Limited, to South
Africa's Consol Glass Proprietary.
EABL, controlled by Britain's Diageo, said its board
of directors had approved the sale of its entire stake in the
subsidiary subject to regulatory approval by the Competition
Authority of Kenya and its shareholders.
EABL did not announce the value of the planned sale of
Central Glass Industries, which makes bottles.
Consol Glass Proprietary currently exports its products to
17 markets in Africa, including Kenya.
