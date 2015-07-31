* Kenyan brewer has 51 pct stake in Tanzania brewer
* Tanzania regulator wants to revoke the stake
* Says Kenyan brewer has not met certain conditions
* East African Breweries FY pretax profit up 36 pct
(Recasts to focus on Tanzanian investment, adds details)
By George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, July 31 Kenya's East African Breweries
Ltd (EABL) said on Friday it would try to convince
Tanzanian authorities not to revoke its acquisition of a
controlling stake in Tanzania's second-largest brewery.
Tanzania's Fair Competition Commission (FCC) said early this
month that it wants to revoke EABL's 51 percent stake in
Serengeti Breweries, acquired five years ago, accusing the
Kenyan company of not meeting some unspecified conditions.
EABL, which is controlled by Britain's Diageo, paid
$60 million for its stake in Serengeti, giving it a 28 percent
share in a market offering high growth potential.
But the FCC has accused EABL of not making good on pledges
made when it obtained permission for the deal. EABL has denied
the accusation.
The FCC said in a statement on June 29 an investigation into
the merger revealed that the "performance of SBL was not as per
expectations of the Commission."
It said it had approved the merger in 2010 under the
condition that EABL would enable Serengeti to achieve "potential
growth that is well beyond the level it was able to achieve
previously."
Charles Ireland, EABL's chief executive, said at a news
conference on Friday to announce the brewer's annual results
that he would meet FCC officials on Monday in Tanzania.
"The FCC has expressed disappointment in the performance of
the business and has called us to explain why the business has
not been performing to expectations," Ireland said.
"I think probably they need reassurance that we are
committed to Tanzania, and we are going to be making investments
in Tanzania and ultimately we are going to be successful."
EABL reported a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 14.15
billion shillings ($139 million) in the year to end-June,
boosted by higher sales, which sent its shares rising.
Revenues were up 6 percent to 64.42 billion shillings, the
brewer said, with sales rising by 2-7 percent in Uganda, Kenya
and Tanzania and exports to other markets jumping by 48 percent.
EABL plans to hedge against weaker regional currencies
during this financial year, to avoid a repeat of a 900 million
shilling foreign exchange loss in the year just ended.
"That prompted us to accelerate our plans for hedging
against those currencies, which we are just about to put in
place," Tracey Barnes, EABL's chief financial officer, said.
The brewer raised its final dividend to 6.0 shillings per
share from 5.50 shillings a year earlier. That took its total
dividend for the year to 7.50 shillings per share, up from 5.50
shillings last year.
Earnings per share rose to 11.32 shillings from 8.22
shillings a year earlier, the firm said.
EABL's shares rose 3.5 percent to 295.00 shillings.
"The results are definitely helping it," said an analyst at
Standard Investment Bank, referring to the share price.
($1 = 102.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala in Dar es
Salaam; Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)