NAIROBI, July 24 Kenya's East African Cables recorded a 57.5 percent growth in pretax profit in the first half of this year, driven by exports and new products, it said on Tuesday.

The electric cables maker said exports to neighbouring states would continue to be a key driver of earnings.

Profit rose to 392.82 million shillings ($4.67 million) in the six months to 30 June, up from 249.33 million shillings during the same period last year.

The Nairobi-based business said revenue for the period inched down to 2.25 billion shillings from 2.35 billion shillings as a result of lower world metal prices.

The company is controlled by a Kenyan specialist infrastructure firm, TransCentury, which also manufactures transformers and switchgear.

($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)