NAIROBI, July 16 East African Cables
said on Wednesday its pretax profit inched up by 2 percent to
326.5 million shillings ($3.72 million) on the back of higher
sales.
Revenue at the cable-maker jumped 17 percent due to higher
volumes in new markets, the company said, without providing
details of those markets.
The company said it expects to complete the modernisation of
its factory in the Kenyan capital, at a cost of 600 million
shillings, in November this year.
The factory upgrade will result in additional capacity and
enable East African Cables to produce new products, the company
said.
($1 = 87.7500 Kenyan Shillings)
