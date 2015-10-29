BRIEF-Merlin Properties Q1 net result up 47.1 pct
* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME 115.3 MLN EUROS VS 76.8 MLN EUROS YR AGO
NAIROBI Oct 29 Kenya secured an interest rate of 5.7 percent on a two-year, $750 million syndicated loan, a senior Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.
"This will help us address some of the interest rates pressure, which was the intention of going for the syndicated loan," Kamau Thugge, principal secretary at the Finance Ministry, told Reuters. The government has said it wanted to seek external funding to avoid driving local rates up further.
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 208.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 209.2 MILLION YEAR AGO