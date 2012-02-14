NAIROBI Feb 14 A Kenyan parliamentary
committee has asked central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u to
step aside from his post, it said on Tuesday, proposing an
investigation into how he handled the local currency's plunge to
a historic low late last year.
The shilling hit a record low of 107 per dollar on Oct. 11,
but has since strengthened more than 20 percent after the
central bank raised its key lending rate to 18 percent in
December from 7 percent in September.
The committee said in its report that the governor failed to
react in a timely fashion to address the shilling's decline,
causing panic in the market and leading to speculation and
hoarding of foreign exchange in east Africa's biggest economy.
The report was presented to parliament on Tuesday and could
be debated and voted on by the assembly within weeks.
If the suggestion is approved, President Mwai Kibaki would
then have to consider whether to set up a tribunal and if one
was formed Ndung'u might have to step aside to allow the
investigation to take place.
"The Committee ... recommends: The Governor takes
responsibility for allowing the sharp decline of the shilling.
The Governor steps aside to pave the way for thorough
investigations," the report said.
"The Committee ... recommends: That the President should
constitute a Tribunal to investigate the Governor's conduct,
incapability and incompetence to perform the functions of the
office."
The report criticised the central bank for keeping its
discount window rate, charged to banks borrowing from the
regulator as a last resort, below the interbank and Treasury
bill rates, encouraging commercial banks to borrow from the
window as the shilling tumbled.
Ndung'u was not immediately available to comment. An
official at the bank said he could not comment.
At the time of the shilling's weakening, analysts said that
policymakers in Kenya were slow off the mark in tackling surging
consumer prices, the battered currency and a crisis of
confidence in the market.
Ndung'u was marked the least effective policymaker in Africa
by a Reuters survey of 10 sub-Saharan analysts for failing to
spot and act against rising price pressures and then presiding
over the shilling's collapse.
The governor's problems began in January 2011 when he cut
interest rates in the face of accelerating inflation. That move
raised concerns about his willingness to take tough policy
action ahead of an election due by March 2013 at the latest.
As inflation shot into double digits, the shilling tumbled
25 percent to 107 to the dollar, undermining Kenya's image as
one of Africa's most stable economies.
Ndung'u raised the key lending rate by a shock 400 basis
points in October, launching a round of hikes that has
strengthened the currency back to below 90 to the dollar.
The central bank also bolstered the shilling by changing
rules for borrowing from the discount window and how the rate
was calculated, embarking on intense mopping up of shilling
funding and curbing commercial banks' foreign exchange exposure.
(Editing by James Macharia/Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)