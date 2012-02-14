NAIROBI Feb 14 A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u to step aside from his post, it said on Tuesday, proposing an investigation into how he handled the local currency's plunge to a historic low late last year.

The shilling hit a record low of 107 per dollar on Oct. 11, but has since strengthened more than 20 percent after the central bank raised its key lending rate to 18 percent in December from 7 percent in September.

The committee said in its report that the governor failed to react in a timely fashion to address the shilling's decline, causing panic in the market and leading to speculation and hoarding of foreign exchange in east Africa's biggest economy.

The report was presented to parliament on Tuesday and could be debated and voted on by the assembly within weeks.

If the suggestion is approved, President Mwai Kibaki would then have to consider whether to set up a tribunal and if one was formed Ndung'u might have to step aside to allow the investigation to take place.

"The Committee ... recommends: The Governor takes responsibility for allowing the sharp decline of the shilling. The Governor steps aside to pave the way for thorough investigations," the report said.

"The Committee ... recommends: That the President should constitute a Tribunal to investigate the Governor's conduct, incapability and incompetence to perform the functions of the office."

The report criticised the central bank for keeping its discount window rate, charged to banks borrowing from the regulator as a last resort, below the interbank and Treasury bill rates, encouraging commercial banks to borrow from the window as the shilling tumbled.

Ndung'u was not immediately available to comment. An official at the bank said he could not comment.

At the time of the shilling's weakening, analysts said that policymakers in Kenya were slow off the mark in tackling surging consumer prices, the battered currency and a crisis of confidence in the market.

Ndung'u was marked the least effective policymaker in Africa by a Reuters survey of 10 sub-Saharan analysts for failing to spot and act against rising price pressures and then presiding over the shilling's collapse.

The governor's problems began in January 2011 when he cut interest rates in the face of accelerating inflation. That move raised concerns about his willingness to take tough policy action ahead of an election due by March 2013 at the latest.

As inflation shot into double digits, the shilling tumbled 25 percent to 107 to the dollar, undermining Kenya's image as one of Africa's most stable economies.

Ndung'u raised the key lending rate by a shock 400 basis points in October, launching a round of hikes that has strengthened the currency back to below 90 to the dollar.

The central bank also bolstered the shilling by changing rules for borrowing from the discount window and how the rate was calculated, embarking on intense mopping up of shilling funding and curbing commercial banks' foreign exchange exposure. (Editing by James Macharia/Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)